City Club of Boise - Idaho's Creative Economy

Across the U.S., cities are developing economic strategies to quantify impact, reduce regulatory barriers, support venues, and grow local talent pipelines in music and creative industries. Boise is uniquely positioned to lead in this space. Boise’s creative economy is a powerful engine for workforce development, entrepreneurship, tourism, and placemaking.

Panelists shared what would a coordinated creative economy strategy for Idaho would look like. What lessons have been learned from other communities and how to ensure growth that benefits artists, entrepreneurs, and residents alike.

There was discussion in the forum of a new project is funded by National Science Foundation and Boise State University called the Idaho Music Census. Learn more and participate with the following link -

https://www.amplifying-impact.com/idaho-music-census

Panelists:

Matilda “Tilley” Bubb, Cultural Planner, Boise City Department of Arts & History

Nicole Molumby, Professional Flutist and Professor at Boise State University

Nathan Walker, Director of Outreach & Education at Duck Club and Executive Director Music Idaho

Matt Wordell, Co-Founder, Executive Creative Producer, Visionkit / PhD Student Researcher, Idaho Policy Institute

Moderated by:

Dr. Vanessa Fry, City Club Board President and Co-Founder, Idaho Policy Institute, Boise State University