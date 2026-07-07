© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
City Club of Boise
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Wildfire in Idaho

Published July 7, 2026 at 1:48 PM MDT
From L-R: Juan Bonilla, Jared Jablonski, Scott O'Connell
Erik Jones
/
Boise State Public Radio
From L-R: Juan Bonilla, Jared Jablonski, Scott O'Connell

As wildfire seasons grow longer and more complex across the West, Idaho communities are facing urgent questions about prevention, preparedness, and resilience. Experts shared the realities of wildfire in Idaho — from forest management and community mitigation strategies to emergency response and long-term recovery. The panel explored how local governments, agencies, organizations, and residents can work together to reduce risk, protect communities, and prepare for the future of fire in Idaho.

Panelists:
Juan Bonilla, Valley County Emergency Manager
Jared Jablonski, Asst. Fire Management Officer for the Great Basin Unit 1 - Boise
Scott O'Connell, Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross of Idaho and East Oregon

Moderated by:
Brittany Brand, Director, The Resilience Institute at Boise State University

Tags
City Club Of Boise WildfiresForest FireCity Club Of BoiseRed Cross

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate