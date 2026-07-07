City Club of Boise - Wildfire in Idaho
As wildfire seasons grow longer and more complex across the West, Idaho communities are facing urgent questions about prevention, preparedness, and resilience. Experts shared the realities of wildfire in Idaho — from forest management and community mitigation strategies to emergency response and long-term recovery. The panel explored how local governments, agencies, organizations, and residents can work together to reduce risk, protect communities, and prepare for the future of fire in Idaho.
Panelists:
Juan Bonilla, Valley County Emergency Manager
Jared Jablonski, Asst. Fire Management Officer for the Great Basin Unit 1 - Boise
Scott O'Connell, Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross of Idaho and East Oregon
Moderated by:
Brittany Brand, Director, The Resilience Institute at Boise State University