City Club of Boise - The Future of College Athletics

College athletics are changing quickly. NIL (name, image and likeness), the transfer portal, conference realignments, media money, and new legal and financial pressures are reshaping what it means to be a student-athlete, a coach, an athletic department, and a college sports fan.

But beneath those changes are deeper questions. What value do college sports bring to students, campuses, and communities? How should we think about education in an era when some athletes can earn significant money from their name, image, and likeness? Do classes still matter? What responsibilities do colleges and universities have to the athletes who represent them?

The City Club of Boise welcomed athletic directors from Boise State University, The College of Idaho, and College of Western Idaho as we think through the changing face of college athletics and what the future of college sports may mean for Idaho.

Panelists:



Jeramiah Dickey, Director of Athletics, Boise State University

Reagan Rossi, Vice President of Athletics, College of Idaho

Paul Rush, Director of Athletics, Northwest Nazarene University

Mahmood Sheikh, Director of Athletics, College of Western Idaho

Moderated by:

