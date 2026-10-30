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City Club of Boise
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Democracy, Voting, and Confidence in Elections

Published October 30, 2026 at 3:01 PM MDT
From L-R: Melissa Davlin (moderator), Robert Berry, Dr. Sam Martin, Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane
DAWSON_GUTIERREZ
From L-R: Melissa Davlin (moderator), Robert Berry, Dr. Sam Martin, Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane

This City Club Forum examined the state of American democracy, with a focus on voting access, election administration, and public confidence in the integrity of the voting process. The panel offered their perspectives on what strengthens trust in elections and emerging challenges that have arisen as Idaho continues to grow and political funding does as well.

Panelists:

  • Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane
  • Robert Berry, Ada County Deputy Prosecutor, Civil Division
  • Dr. Sam Martin, Frank and Bethine Church Endowed Chair of Public Affairs, Boise State University

Moderated by:

  • Melissa Davlin, Producer/Host, Idaho Reports, Idaho Public Television
Tags
City Club Of Boise Election 2026Idaho PoliticsIdaho Secretary of StateVoting

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