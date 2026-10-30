City Club of Boise - Democracy, Voting, and Confidence in Elections
This City Club Forum examined the state of American democracy, with a focus on voting access, election administration, and public confidence in the integrity of the voting process. The panel offered their perspectives on what strengthens trust in elections and emerging challenges that have arisen as Idaho continues to grow and political funding does as well.
Panelists:
- Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane
- Robert Berry, Ada County Deputy Prosecutor, Civil Division
- Dr. Sam Martin, Frank and Bethine Church Endowed Chair of Public Affairs, Boise State University
Moderated by:
- Melissa Davlin, Producer/Host, Idaho Reports, Idaho Public Television