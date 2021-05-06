Boise's Women's And Children's Alliance Kicks Off New Campaign
For decades, the Women's and Children's Alliance has provided shelter and supportive services to individuals impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault.
And now the organization — along with community partners — is launching a new effort called WORTH to expand education, build skills and prevent violence. Because everyone is worthy of safe and healthy relationships in all aspects of their lives.
Idaho Matters checks in with WCA Prevention Manager Tracy Demarcus about their aims with the program.