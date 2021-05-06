© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Boise's Women's And Children's Alliance Kicks Off New Campaign

Published May 6, 2021 at 2:27 PM MDT
roam_yocham_womens_and_childrens_alliance_statue_2.jpg

For decades, the Women's and Children's Alliance has provided shelter and supportive services to individuals impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault.

And now the organization — along with community partners — is launching a new effort called WORTH to expand education, build skills and prevent violence. Because everyone is worthy of safe and healthy relationships in all aspects of their lives.

Idaho Matters checks in with WCA Prevention Manager Tracy Demarcus about their aims with the program.

Idaho MattersWomen's and Children's AllianceDomestic Violence
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette