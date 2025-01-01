© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho

Mary Huff Ranch

Over a five-year period, from 2017 to 2022, there was a seven percent decline in the number of farms in America. That meant a loss of 20 million acres of farmland, roughly the size of the state of Maine.

In Idaho, more than 2,000 farms disappeared.

What kind of impact is that having, on cities and counties? What does that mean for the farmers who are left? How will future growth affect the agricultural industry in Idaho? And how are farmers, and their advocates, working to preserve their community and identity for the future?

Idaho Matters is exploring these questions with a new series we’re calling Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho. We’re sitting down with farmers and planners, city managers and experts to cover a wide array of topics, including the challenges farmers face, how growth is affecting farming, urban farmers, and younger farmers, land use policy and community identity and how it affects planning and farming.

Are you a farmer? Do you have questions about farming in Idaho? We want to hear from you. Send an email to IdahoMatters@BoiseState.edu or leave a voice memo using the Boise State Public Radio app.
More Farming Stories
The Nancy M. Cummings Research, Extension and Education Center in Salmon.
How Idaho ranchers are using new technology
Idaho ranchers are embracing new technologies like drones and virtual fencing.
The Schick Farmhouse from around 1895.
Step back in time at the 16th annual Old Time Farm Day
Back in the 1860s in Idaho, skills like butter churning and blacksmithing were essential to everyday life. Now the Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead is giving you the chance to step back in time and celebrate the Gem State's past.
Susan Bruns Reads an Excerpt from "We Sagebrush Folks" by Annie Greenwood
Susan Bruns, July's writer-curator for Something I Heard, reads an excerpt from Annie Pike Greenwood’s autobiography, “We Sagebrush Folks.”
'More than a Market:' Bringing together community and local producers
It’s not just the produce that makes the Boise Farmers Market great; it's the community behind it.
Growing Idaho's agricultural community
More and more people are turning into small farmers, which is not an easy process. That's why a new workshop is providing support to those who are interested in joining the agricultural industry.
Green crops.
How farmers are implementing climate-smart practices in Idaho
Idaho Matters sits down with a panel of local farmers and organizations to find out how they are implementing climate-smart practices in the Gem State.
Farmers accused of drying up the imperiled Great Salt Lake say they can help save it
Environmentalists are suing Utah to force water cutbacks to farmers to save the Great Salt Lake. Farmers call the blame unfair and say that would have its own environmental and economic consequences.
An aerial view of a dirt road running through a valley with alfalfa fields in Northern Nevada.
Mountain West farms receive billions for crop losses linked to climate change
A new report shows the federal government is paying billions of dollars to farmers who are losing crops to extreme weather – and the payouts keep growing.
Two people and a dog stand in front of a log cabin.
Why some farmers and ranchers refuse to give in to development pressure
Last year, Wyoming lost 500,000 acres of farm and ranch land, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In the Mountain West, more than seven million acres have disappeared in the past decade, mostly in Montana, Wyoming and New Mexico.
A potato field.
How Idaho farmers are growing crops in a more sustainable way
Idaho farmers are using regenerative agriculture to grow crops in a new way.