Over a five-year period, from 2017 to 2022, there was a seven percent decline in the number of farms in America. That meant a loss of 20 million acres of farmland, roughly the size of the state of Maine.

In Idaho, more than 2,000 farms disappeared.

What kind of impact is that having, on cities and counties? What does that mean for the farmers who are left? How will future growth affect the agricultural industry in Idaho? And how are farmers, and their advocates, working to preserve their community and identity for the future?

Idaho Matters is exploring these questions with a new series we’re calling Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho. We’re sitting down with farmers and planners, city managers and experts to cover a wide array of topics, including the challenges farmers face, how growth is affecting farming, urban farmers, and younger farmers, land use policy and community identity and how it affects planning and farming.

Are you a farmer? Do you have questions about farming in Idaho? We want to hear from you. Send an email to IdahoMatters@BoiseState.edu or leave a voice memo using the Boise State Public Radio app.