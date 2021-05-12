© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

As Idaho Wedding Season Arrives, A Conversation With A Former New York Times Nuptials Reporter

Published May 12, 2021 at 2:54 PM MDT
Virus Outbreak-Wedding Jitters
Teresa Crawford
/
AP
Wedding dresses are displayed at Complete Bridal, a shop in East Dundee, Illinois, on February 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Cate Doty is a former weddings reporter for the New York Times, and has recently written the book titled "Mergers and Acquisitions: Or Everything I Know About Love I Learned On The Wedding Pages."

In the book she recounts her experience at The Times, as well as the history and broader social context around wedding announcements and newspaper society pages. Idaho Matters talks with Doty about the book, which is also a personal account of her own coming of age story.

Tags

Idaho MattersWeddingBooks
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette