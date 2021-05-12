As Idaho Wedding Season Arrives, A Conversation With A Former New York Times Nuptials Reporter

Cate Doty is a former weddings reporter for the New York Times, and has recently written the book titled "Mergers and Acquisitions: Or Everything I Know About Love I Learned On The Wedding Pages."

In the book she recounts her experience at The Times, as well as the history and broader social context around wedding announcements and newspaper society pages. Idaho Matters talks with Doty about the book, which is also a personal account of her own coming of age story.

