Take a journey through the Appalachian Trail with Idaho Matters
If you’re interested in hiking or how a changing climate is impacting our public lands or even finding ways to deal with grief or racial segregation, we’ve got a podcast for you.
It’s called Common Land, and you may remember season one, where producer Matt Polodsky took a deep dive into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area, looking at everything from the ecology to conservation to the raptors that call it home.
For season two, Polodsky, an avid hiker who’s spent a lot of time on Idaho trails, teamed up with his mom and set out to hike the length of the entire Appalachian Trail. He joined Idaho Matters to take us on the trail.