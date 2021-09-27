© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Doctor Urges Preventative Screenings As Advanced Prostate Cancer Diagnoses Increase

Published September 27, 2021 at 1:41 PM MDT
Radiation Drugs Cancer
Edwin P. Ewing, Jr./AP
/
CDC
This 1974 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows changes in cells indicative of adenocarcinoma of the prostate.

Even though Idaho hospitals are overwhelmed, it’s still critically important to continue getting your regular health screenings during the pandemic. In fact, doctors report they’re seeing an uptick once again in men being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer—many having put off screenings because of COVID-19.

Joining Idaho Matters is Dr. Joe Williams, President of the Idaho Medical Association and a board certified urologist.

Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
