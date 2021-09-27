Idaho Doctor Urges Preventative Screenings As Advanced Prostate Cancer Diagnoses Increase
Even though Idaho hospitals are overwhelmed, it’s still critically important to continue getting your regular health screenings during the pandemic. In fact, doctors report they’re seeing an uptick once again in men being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer—many having put off screenings because of COVID-19.
Joining Idaho Matters is Dr. Joe Williams, President of the Idaho Medical Association and a board certified urologist.