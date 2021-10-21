© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

As climate change comes to Idaho, this cute mountain dwelling mammal is dying

Published October 21, 2021 at 1:42 PM MDT
pika_Eric Ellingson_Flickr.jpg
Eric Ellingson
/
Flickr Creative Commons

If you’ve ever hiked some of Idaho’s tallest peaks, you may have been lucky enough to glimpse a pika scurrying around underfoot. The small, rodent-like mammals are adapted to live at high elevations, weathering long winters under the snow and eating what vegetation they can find.

But as climate change begins to affect the northern rockies in ways humans can notice, the pika is one species that is beginning to die out. Could extinction be on the horizon?

Biologist Peter Billman and research ecologist Erik Beever with the USGS join Idaho Matters to discuss their experience studying pikas.

Tags

Idaho MattersExtinctionClimate Change
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
See stories by Frankie Barnhill