Idaho Matters

Recycling plastic is a big problem. This Boise pilot project is working on a solution.

Published January 11, 2022 at 2:41 PM MST
plastic brick bench.jpeg
Troy Oppie
/
Boise State Public Radio
A bench in Manitou Park in Boise is made from recycled plastics in the city's orange bag program.

About 20% of Ada County residents dutifully fill orange bags with hard to recycle plastics: foam, bubble wrap, plastic grocery bags and most food containers. Initial efforts to turn those bags back into diesel fuel fizzled. Now, a new company wants to turn our plastic scraps into building materials. Idaho Matters learns more about this potential recycling method from Boise State Public Radio reporter Troy Oppie.

