Recycling plastic is a big problem. This Boise pilot project is working on a solution.
About 20% of Ada County residents dutifully fill orange bags with hard to recycle plastics: foam, bubble wrap, plastic grocery bags and most food containers. Initial efforts to turn those bags back into diesel fuel fizzled. Now, a new company wants to turn our plastic scraps into building materials. Idaho Matters learns more about this potential recycling method from Boise State Public Radio reporter Troy Oppie.