Idaho Matters

Fractured North Idaho College faces controversy

Published April 19, 2022 at 3:30 PM MDT
Senior reporter and blogger Kevin Richert with IdahoEdNews.com has taken a deep dive into the North Idaho College controversy.

North Idaho College is in the middle of a controversy, after the president was fired, board members resigned, and the school’s accreditation is in limbo.

The changes came to light when one man, who sat on the board of trustees for eight years, was re-elected to a third four-year-term in November 2020.

IdahoEdNews.com calls him a quote “polarizing presence at the core of NIC’s dysfunction.”

Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with IdahoEdNews.com has been following this story and joins Gemma with the latest.

Idaho Matters EducationIdaho Board Of Education
