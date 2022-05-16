Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 13, 2022
Fundraising ahead of next weeks elections, campaign ad rhetoric, a surprising endorsement, and new growth in Caldwell - it’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Rachel Spacek with Idaho Statesman
- Betsy Russell, the Boise Bureau Chief at the Idaho Press and the voice of the Eye on Boise Blog