Idaho lawmaker talks about gun safety

Published May 27, 2022 at 4:14 PM MDT
IdahoHouseChamber_Legislature_Capitol.jpg
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr

On Tuesday, 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed by an 18-year-old man at an elementary school in Texas and four more people were injured.

NPR reports it’s the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, only behind Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012.

While the details of the shooting continue to unfold, the issue of guns and keeping our kids safe has become the focus of the entire nation.

This year a group of students in Idaho, who have been affected by gun violence, approached lawmakers in the Idaho Legislature, hoping to come up with some solutions when it comes to guns and safety.

Democratic Senator Melissa Wintrow listened to the stories of these students and worked with them for months to craft a resolution that would get the legislature to “encourage Idaho's residents and institutions to continue to educate, promote, and implement safety precautions for firearms access and storage.”

Senator Wintrow joins Idaho Matters to talk about what happened to this resolution and about some of the other gun safety bills she has introduced.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
