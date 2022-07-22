© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 22, 2022

Published July 22, 2022 at 2:13 PM MDT
Empty classroom with no students
Empty classroom with no students

A budget surplus in Idaho, some shakeups in the Boise School Board elections, a postponed trial for the Bingham County Sheriff, takeaways from the GOP convention and an update on alternate flyers that were passed out during the event.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Idaho GOPBingham CountyIdaho Schools
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
