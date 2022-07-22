Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 22, 2022
A budget surplus in Idaho, some shakeups in the Boise School Board elections, a postponed trial for the Bingham County Sheriff, takeaways from the GOP convention and an update on alternate flyers that were passed out during the event.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kelcie Moseley-Morris with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Rachel Spacek with Idaho Statesman
- Kalama Hines with East Idaho News