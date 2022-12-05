© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Boise Bicycle Project needs help to give kids their dream bike this holiday

Published December 5, 2022 at 2:28 PM MST
Paisley 4 years old.png
A drawing of one Idaho kids dream bike.
A drawing of one Idaho kids dream bike.
Boise Bicycle Project
bike.jpg
2 of 3  — bike.jpg
A drawing of one Idaho kids dream bike.
Boise Bicycle Project
Anita 9 years old.png
3 of 3  — Anita 9 years old.png
A drawing of one Idaho kids dream bike.
Boise Bicycle Project

For 16 years, the Boise Bicycle Project has been making dreams come true through the Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway.

This year, they still need your help to make sure each child who is dreaming of a bicycle this holiday season gets one. Jimmy Hallyburton and Devin McComas of the Boise Bicycle Project joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the giveaway.

Boise Bicycle Project
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I'm Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters.
