Boise Bicycle Project needs help to give kids their dream bike this holiday
1 of 3 — Paisley 4 years old.png
A drawing of one Idaho kids dream bike.
Boise Bicycle Project
2 of 3 — bike.jpg
A drawing of one Idaho kids dream bike.
Boise Bicycle Project
3 of 3 — Anita 9 years old.png
A drawing of one Idaho kids dream bike.
Boise Bicycle Project
For 16 years, the Boise Bicycle Project has been making dreams come true through the Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway.
This year, they still need your help to make sure each child who is dreaming of a bicycle this holiday season gets one. Jimmy Hallyburton and Devin McComas of the Boise Bicycle Project joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the giveaway.