Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

City Club of Boise celebrates 30 years

By Samantha Wright
Published September 4, 2025 at 1:46 PM MDT

For the last 30 years, the City Club of Boise has been bringing people together to start talking and listening.

The club gathers 12 to 18 times a year, usually over lunch, to talk about everything from growth to the Endangered Species Act, politics, economics, health care and more.

Boise State Public Radio airs each fdorum, which you can find on our website at boisestatepublicradio.o’g. The forums are now also being digitized and archived at special collections and archives at Boise State University.

The City Club is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a party next Wednesday on Boise's Basque Block, and Dr. Vanessa Fry, City Club's current board president, and Cec Lojek, the 2nd president of the City Club, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Samantha Wright
