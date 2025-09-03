Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: September 3, 2025

Calls for the resignation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from his position within the Department of Health and Human Services are intensifying as more than 1,000 employees voice concerns over his controversial public health views.

Supporters of RFK Jr. argue his presence brings a much-needed outsider’s perspective to government, while critics say his track record on vaccines and science undermines the agency’s mission.

So what's at stake in this debate, and how could his continued role as the head of Health and Human Services shape the future of public health policy? Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the latest health news.

