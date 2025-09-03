© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: September 3, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 3, 2025 at 1:51 PM MDT
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a press conference.
Melissa Majchrzak
/
AP
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a press conference.

Calls for the resignation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from his position within the Department of Health and Human Services are intensifying as more than 1,000 employees voice concerns over his controversial public health views.

Supporters of RFK Jr. argue his presence brings a much-needed outsider’s perspective to government, while critics say his track record on vaccines and science undermines the agency’s mission.

So what's at stake in this debate, and how could his continued role as the head of Health and Human Services shape the future of public health policy? Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the latest health news.

Tags
Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate