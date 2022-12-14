© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Spreading holiday cheer in Boise with window art

By Samantha Wright
Published December 14, 2022 at 1:53 PM MST
As you’re traveling around Boise and shopping for the holidays, you may have noticed shop windows painted with snowy trees, snowmen and bright red and green holly.

We wanted to know who paints all those great scenes so we tracked down winter window painter Alyse Madison. For the past 30 years, she has been painting her cheerful winter scenes on local shop windows.

She joins Idaho Matters to talk more about what she does.

