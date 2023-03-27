A look at the bioethics of science and medicine

As the world continues to leap forward with advances in technology, medicine and science the moral and ethical considerations of these advances often lag behind.

Bioethics is the study of the issues that come up with science, not just ethical issues but legal, social and religious issues that our rapid evolution of fields, like biomedical research, can outpace.

Dr. Bryan Williams, a bioethicist and the president of McCall College, teaches and helps people understand these issues, especially in the healthcare community. He’ll be teaching a multi-part class on bioethics at the OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute at Boise State starting next week and we asked him to join Idaho Matters to talk more about bioethics.