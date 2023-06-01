© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters

History, art and culture through belly dancing

By Samantha Wright
Published June 1, 2023 at 2:36 PM MDT
Starbelly Belly Dancers Cecilia Rinn and Tori King visited the Idaho Matters studio to do a little dancing, shaking and a lot of teaching about Arabic Culture and dance.

Idaho Matters
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
