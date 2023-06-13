© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Economy
Idaho Matters

A mid-year fiscal update for Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published June 13, 2023 at 1:44 PM MDT
Just last week, Idaho Reports told us Idaho's revenues for May were more than $17 million ahead of what was projected. And that’s $7 million more than what the Gem State collected in April.

This week, the Federal Reserve meets to decide whether to raise the interest rate again and if they don’t, what happens in July? And how will that affect Idahoans?

Jason Norris is the Executive Vice President of Research and Portfolio Management at Ferguson Wellman and he’s back to give Idaho Matters a mid-year economic outlook for Idaho.

Idaho Matters Idaho Economy
