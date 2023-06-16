Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 16, 2023
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week including an update to Boise’s zoning code, the Nampa School District possibly banning the discussion of gender identity and expression, a Meridian man accused of firing shots at Hells Canyon Dam, and health disparities among the Hispanic community.
Our journalist panel today:
- Logan Finney with Idaho Reports
- Julie Luchetta with Boise State Public Radio News
- Rachel Spacek with Idaho Statesman
- Don Day, the Founder and Editor of BoiseDev.com