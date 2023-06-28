© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Research
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Young Idaho inventors win big at national competition

By Samantha Wright
Published June 28, 2023 at 2:04 PM MDT
A photo of Gus at the Invention Convention U.S. Nationals.
1 of 4  — 0P6A0963.jpg
A photo of Gus at the Invention Convention U.S. Nationals.
Beth Brubaker / Invent Idaho
A photo of Gus in front of his invention presentation.
2 of 4  — nh_20230608_2188.jpg
A photo of Gus in front of his invention presentation.
Beth Brubaker / Invent Idaho
A photo of Allison in front of her invention presentation.
3 of 4  — unnamed (4).jpg
A photo of Allison in front of her invention presentation.
Lisa McCormick
A photo of Allison's "Apple Iris."
4 of 4  — unnamed (6).jpg
A photo of Allison's "Apple Iris."
Lisa McCormick

Each year, over 166,000 kids from across the country dream up new ways to solve everyday problems.

These budding inventors, from grades K through 12, compete in the Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention program as they try to get a spot in the U.S. National Competition.

This year, two young Idaho inventors made it to Nationals and won prizes for their unique inventions. Inventors Gus and Allison, and Beth Brubaker, the co-founder and state director of Invent Idaho, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters InventorScience
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate