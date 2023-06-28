Young Idaho inventors win big at national competition

Each year, over 166,000 kids from across the country dream up new ways to solve everyday problems.

These budding inventors, from grades K through 12, compete in the Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention program as they try to get a spot in the U.S. National Competition.

This year, two young Idaho inventors made it to Nationals and won prizes for their unique inventions. Inventors Gus and Allison, and Beth Brubaker, the co-founder and state director of Invent Idaho, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

