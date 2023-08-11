© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 11, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 11, 2023 at 2:39 PM MDT
A picture of the Idaho Supreme Court building.
Tamanoeconomico
/
Wikimedia Commons

A look at the open primary ballot initiative, the Ada County jail is overcrowded, there's a growing divide in the Idaho Republican Party and an update on the Perpetua-Nez Perce lawsuit settlement.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Raul LabradorRepublicansAda CountyReporter Roundtable
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

