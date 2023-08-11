Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 11, 2023
A look at the open primary ballot initiative, the Ada County jail is overcrowded, there's a growing divide in the Idaho Republican Party and an update on the Perpetua-Nez Perce lawsuit settlement.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Ian Max Stevenson, reporter for the Idaho Statesman
- Troy Oppie, host of All Things Considered with Boise State Public Radio