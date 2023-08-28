The role of artificial intelligence in higher education

The rise of artificial intelligence has created concerns across the globe as new chatbots and other uses for the technology have emerged, sometimes with less than positive results.

The advantages of AI are being weighed against possible negatives, including the elimination of jobs and concerns about how AI will be used in places like higher education.

Brad Weigle, Clinical Assistant Professor and Director of Society for Ideas at the College of Innovation and Design, Sarah Wilson, Academic Integrity Program Director with the Office of the Dean of Students and Amy Vecchione, Assistant Director of eCampus Research and Innovation joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the future and impact of AI in the classroom.

