© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The role of artificial intelligence in higher education

By Samantha Wright
Published August 28, 2023 at 2:44 PM MDT
A student stands in a graduation cap.
Sengchoy Inthachack
/
Getty Images/EyeEm

The rise of artificial intelligence has created concerns across the globe as new chatbots and other uses for the technology have emerged, sometimes with less than positive results.

The advantages of AI are being weighed against possible negatives, including the elimination of jobs and concerns about how AI will be used in places like higher education.

Brad Weigle, Clinical Assistant Professor and Director of Society for Ideas at the College of Innovation and Design, Sarah Wilson, Academic Integrity Program Director with the Office of the Dean of Students and Amy Vecchione, Assistant Director of eCampus Research and Innovation joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the future and impact of AI in the classroom.

Tags
Idaho Matters Artificial IntelligenceStudentsBoise State University
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate