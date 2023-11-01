© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Breaking down the Ada County jail expansion bond

By Troy Oppie
Published November 1, 2023 at 1:05 PM MDT
Five people walk down a long hallway with a concrete floor and white cinderblock walls. Four of the people are waring all black with the words "ada county jail" on them.
Ada County Sheriff's Office

Voters headed to the polls between now and Tuesday, Nov. 7 will decide municipal races across the state, and many school districts and counties have bond issues on the ballot as well.

Hannah Gardoski
/
Boise State Public Radio

In Ada County, voters are being asked to approve a $49 million bond to expand the Ada County Jail, a more than $90 million project when you factor in the money already spent or set aside in county coffers, the 49 million the county wants to borrow, and the $22.6 million in interest over 20 years - less if the bond gets paid off early.

The cost to taxpayers is $3.60 per $100,000 in taxable property value each year. That means someone whose primary residence is valued at the median sales price in Ada County last month, $535,000, would pay about $15 a year for this bond.

Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford joined Idaho Matters to talk about the current situation at the jail and the bond.

Tags
Idaho Matters Ada County JailElectionsExpansion
Stay Connected
Troy Oppie
Troy Oppie is a reporter and local host of 'All Things Considered' for Boise State Public Radio News.
See stories by Troy Oppie

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate