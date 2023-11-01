Breaking down the Ada County jail expansion bond

Voters headed to the polls between now and Tuesday, Nov. 7 will decide municipal races across the state, and many school districts and counties have bond issues on the ballot as well.

Hannah Gardoski / Boise State Public Radio

In Ada County, voters are being asked to approve a $49 million bond to expand the Ada County Jail, a more than $90 million project when you factor in the money already spent or set aside in county coffers, the 49 million the county wants to borrow, and the $22.6 million in interest over 20 years - less if the bond gets paid off early.

The cost to taxpayers is $3.60 per $100,000 in taxable property value each year. That means someone whose primary residence is valued at the median sales price in Ada County last month, $535,000, would pay about $15 a year for this bond.

Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford joined Idaho Matters to talk about the current situation at the jail and the bond.