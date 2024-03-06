What goes into removing a dam?

While debate continues over whether or not to remove the four lower Snake River dams to help fish, like endangered salmon, in other places, dams are already coming down for a variety of reasons.

In 2022, 65 dams were dismantled in the U.S., and work continues on taking out the dam system on the Klamath River in Eastern Oregon.

There’s a lot that goes into removing a dam, from the why to the how, as Dr. Steve Clayton can tell you. He’s the senior project manager with Jacobs Engineering Group, and he’s worked on dam removal projects in places like New York and California. He’s speaking to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Boise State on Thursday, and joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

