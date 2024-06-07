Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 7, 2024
Primary election results are in, the Ada County Highway District has rebranded, speed limits could be changing in Meridian, we’re running behind on surplus money and we take a look at water rights in Eastern Idaho.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Logan Finney withIdaho Reports
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Don Day, the Founder and Editor of BoiseDev.com