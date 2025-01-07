Advocates speak in Idaho as school choice debate returns
Monday marked the start of the 2025 Idaho Legislative Session, and the debate over school choice was a hot topic.
Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was at the statehouse to talk about the school choice program he put into effect in his state. He was joined by Dr. Matthew Ladner as a senior advisor on education policy implementation at the Heritage Foundation.
Dr. Ladner spoke at an event put on by the Mountain States Policy Center, which just released survey results that said 66% of Idahoans would support giving parents a tax credit if they enroll their kids in private school. Dr. Ladner joined Idaho Matters to talk more.