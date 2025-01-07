© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters

Advocates speak in Idaho as school choice debate returns

By Samantha Wright
Published January 7, 2025 at 2:06 PM MST
The Idaho House of Representatives meet for a special session at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho.
AP

Monday marked the start of the 2025 Idaho Legislative Session, and the debate over school choice was a hot topic.

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was at the statehouse to talk about the school choice program he put into effect in his state. He was joined by Dr. Matthew Ladner as a senior advisor on education policy implementation at the Heritage Foundation.

Dr. Ladner spoke at an event put on by the Mountain States Policy Center, which just released survey results that said 66% of Idahoans would support giving parents a tax credit if they enroll their kids in private school. Dr. Ladner joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters 2025 Legislative SessionSchool Choice
Samantha Wright
