Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

ACLU speaks about current bills moving through Idaho State House

By Samantha Wright
Published February 13, 2025 at 2:02 PM MST
Roam Yocham
/
Boise State Public Radio

The political landscape is changing fast, both nationally and here at home in the Gem State.

The Idaho legislature has been looking at a number of bills this year that could have impacts for everyday Idahoans, and since we’re in the midpoint of the session, we wanted to see how it's going from a civil liberties perspective.

Amy Dundon legislative strategist with American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

