Boise Jazz Society brings music to the City of Trees
Next month, the Boise Jazz Society will be kicking off their concert season — welcoming artists like Linda May Han and Alfredo Rodriguez.
Though it started small, the nonprofit quickly grew grew from a simple mission, which was to give people the chance to listen — really listen — to live jazz.
Executive Director Erin Westfall and Jazz Society production manager Sandon Mayhew, who hosts The Jazz Mission show on Boise State Public Radio Music, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the society.