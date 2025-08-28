© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Boise Jazz Society brings music to the City of Trees

By Samantha Wright
Published August 28, 2025 at 1:41 PM MDT
Creative Commons CC0

Next month, the Boise Jazz Society will be kicking off their concert season — welcoming artists like Linda May Han and Alfredo Rodriguez.

Though it started small, the nonprofit quickly grew grew from a simple mission, which was to give people the chance to listen — really listen — to live jazz.

Executive Director Erin Westfall and Jazz Society production manager Sandon Mayhew, who hosts The Jazz Mission show on Boise State Public Radio Music, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the society.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
