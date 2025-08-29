© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 29, 2025

By Samantha Wright
Published August 29, 2025 at 2:14 PM MDT
Crews battle the Rock Fire
2025.rock@firenet.gov
Crews battle the Rock Fire

Potential tax cuts could cost Idahoans, the states parental consent law is impacting minors access to suicide hotlines, many people could see their electric bill go up and we have an update on the Rock Fire.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters FireTaxesMental Health
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

