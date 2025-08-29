Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 29, 2025
Potential tax cuts could cost Idahoans, the states parental consent law is impacting minors access to suicide hotlines, many people could see their electric bill go up and we have an update on the Rock Fire.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Maxfield Silverson, editor of The Star-News
- Laura Guido with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Bryan Clark, opinion writer with the Idaho Statesman