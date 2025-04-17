© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters

Trying to reduce PFAS or forever chemicals in the environment

By Samantha Wright
Published April 17, 2025 at 1:18 PM MDT
FILE - A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sign outside the Andrew W. Breidenbach Environmental Research Center, Feb. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Environmental Protection Agency has designated two "forever chemicals" that have been used in cookware, carpets and firefighting foams as hazardous substances.(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
They’re in your water, they’re on your pots and pans, they’re even on your clothes and in your carpet.

They have a long chemical name, but you may know them as PFAS or forever chemicals, and they may be linked to everything from thyroid cancer to liver damage to osteoporosis and Type 2 diabetes in women.

Now some governments are trying to slow the spread of these chemicals in our bodies and the environment with new regulations.

Boise State Department of Chemistry Assistant Professor Jenée D. Cyran will be talking about these chemicals and the new rules April 23 at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise and she’s agreed to give Idaho Matters a preview of "Forever Chemicals: The Race to Meet the New EPA Regulations."

Idaho Matters PFASBoise State UniversityCancer
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

