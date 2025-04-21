© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho native leads winning streak on Jeopardy

By Samantha Wright
Published April 21, 2025 at 1:55 PM MDT
Jeopardy! Season 41
Tyler Golden
/
Sony Pictures Television
Jeopardy! Season 41

Close to nine million people a week watch the game show Jeopardy and when someone starts winning over and over, fans love it.

Mike Dawson is the latest Jeopardy champ, going three days and winning $57,000. He was a fan favorite and made it through one of the toughest games this season, where contestants set a season record with 16 wrong answers.

He’s a Lewiston native, University of Idaho graduate and also the brother of our James Dawson! He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his Jeopardy experience.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
