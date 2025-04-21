Idaho native leads winning streak on Jeopardy

Close to nine million people a week watch the game show Jeopardy and when someone starts winning over and over, fans love it.

Mike Dawson is the latest Jeopardy champ, going three days and winning $57,000 . He was a fan favorite and made it through one of the toughest games this season , where contestants set a season record with 16 wrong answers.

He’s a Lewiston native, University of Idaho graduate and also the brother of our James Dawson! He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his Jeopardy experience.

