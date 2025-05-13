© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho-Phoenix deal: Has any progress been made?

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 13, 2025 at 1:45 PM MDT
The University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho.
Geoffrey von Zastrow Photography
/
Flickr
The University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho.

Almost two years ago to the day, the University of Idaho announced it would be acquiring the for-profit University of Phoenix, which sent shockwaves through our state’s political and educational circles.

And now, with the state-mandated deadline to close the deal, how close is this acquisition to becoming a reality?

Kevin Richert is the senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Education News and he joined Idaho Matters to give us an update on this story.

University of Idaho
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma Gaudette

