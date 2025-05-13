Idaho-Phoenix deal: Has any progress been made?
Almost two years ago to the day, the University of Idaho announced it would be acquiring the for-profit University of Phoenix, which sent shockwaves through our state’s political and educational circles.
And now, with the state-mandated deadline to close the deal, how close is this acquisition to becoming a reality?
Kevin Richert is the senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Education News and he joined Idaho Matters to give us an update on this story.