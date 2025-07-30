Learning at every age: Osher ramps up for its fall semester

It's never too late to learn something new, which is why every year the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute puts together hundreds of classes for adults 50 years and older.

These courses explore everything from the history of rock ‘n’ roll to artificial intelligence to climate change.

Next week, Osher will be kicking off a new semester of learning. Idaho Matters was joined by Dana Thorp Patterson, the director of the Osher Institute, to talk more about what’s in store this fall.