Learning at every age: Osher ramps up for its fall semester

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 30, 2025 at 1:30 PM MDT
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

It's never too late to learn something new, which is why every year the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute puts together hundreds of classes for adults 50 years and older.

These courses explore everything from the history of rock ‘n’ roll to artificial intelligence to climate change.

Next week, Osher will be kicking off a new semester of learning. Idaho Matters was joined by Dana Thorp Patterson, the director of the Osher Institute, to talk more about what’s in store this fall.

Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
