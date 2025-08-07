A new series helps kids pick their future careers in Idaho
As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up? Maybe an astronaut or a cowboy? A scientist? A social media influencer?
As a kid, picking your future career is a big deal, especially since so many jobs require special skills that you need to start learning early in life.
To help kids and parents explore some of the jobs that Idaho has to offer, Idaho Public Television has created a new series called Idaho Jobs Explained which takes kids behind the scenes of everything from forestry to civil engineering to becoming a landscape architect.
And it looks at those soft skills that everyone needs when working with other people.
The series is the brainchild of IPTV Digital Media Manager Matthew Baltzell who joins Idaho Matters along with Sherawn Reberry with the Idaho Workforce Development Council.