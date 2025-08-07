© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

A new series helps kids pick their future careers in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published August 7, 2025 at 1:19 PM MDT
A man in a plaid shirt stands next to a bear with a forest of pine trees in the background.
Idaho Jobs Explained video screenshot
/
Idaho Public Television
Matt Baltzell tells kids about how to be a forester ... with a little help from his bear friend.

As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up? Maybe an astronaut or a cowboy? A scientist? A social media influencer?

As a kid, picking your future career is a big deal, especially since so many jobs require special skills that you need to start learning early in life.

To help kids and parents explore some of the jobs that Idaho has to offer, Idaho Public Television has created a new series called Idaho Jobs Explained which takes kids behind the scenes of everything from forestry to civil engineering to becoming a landscape architect.

And it looks at those soft skills that everyone needs when working with other people.

The series is the brainchild of IPTV Digital Media Manager Matthew Baltzell who joins Idaho Matters along with Sherawn Reberry with the Idaho Workforce Development Council.

Idaho Matters JobsIdaho Public TelevisionForestry
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
Samantha Wright

