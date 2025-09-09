© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise stations will be at reduced power due to ongoing work at the Deer Point transmitters. KLCZ in Lewiston and KBSY in Burley are currently experiencing an outage.
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

West Nile in Idaho: Why Canyon County is asking for your help

By Samantha Wright
Published September 9, 2025 at 1:35 PM MDT
Abdul Sayed
/
Flickr

By the end of August, the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District had found West Nile Virus in 14 spots around the county.

The virus, carried by mosquitoes, is a constant threat every year in Idaho and can be deadly. We saw the first death this year reported in Twin Falls County on August 15.

Jim Lunders is the director of the Canyon County District, and he says they’ve tested 2,400 mosquito pools so far this season and he’s asking for your help to bring that number down. Lunders joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters West Nile VirusCanyon County
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I'm able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
