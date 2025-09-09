West Nile in Idaho: Why Canyon County is asking for your help

By the end of August, the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District had found West Nile Virus in 14 spots around the county.

The virus, carried by mosquitoes, is a constant threat every year in Idaho and can be deadly. We saw the first death this year reported in Twin Falls County on August 15.

Jim Lunders is the director of the Canyon County District, and he says they’ve tested 2,400 mosquito pools so far this season and he’s asking for your help to bring that number down. Lunders joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

