ISU anthropologist, professor and Bigfoot researcher has died
We wanted to share a sad note: Idaho State University professor Dr. Jeff Meldrum has died, according to a message from his family on Facebook. He passed away after a brief battle with brain cancer.
Meldrum spent decades teaching and researching a variety of subjects but he was known worldwide as Idaho's preeminent researcher into the cryptoid known as Bigfoot.
We had a chance to talk to Meldrum on Idaho Matters back in September of 2018, and we wanted to bring just a little bit of that conversation to you now. You can find the full interview here. He will be greatly missed.