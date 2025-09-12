© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
KLCZ in Lewiston is currently experiencing an outage.
Idaho News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

ISU anthropologist, professor and Bigfoot researcher has died

By Samantha Wright,
Gemma Gaudette
Published September 12, 2025 at 1:32 PM MDT
This Aug. 8, 2019, photo shows a plaster cast of footprints believed to be made by a Bigfoot on display at Expedition: Bigfoot! The Sasquatch Museum in Cherry Log, Ga. The owner of this intriguing piece of Americana at the southern edge of the Appalachians is David Bakara, a longtime member of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization who served in the Navy, drove long-haul trucks and tended bar before opening the museum in early 2016 with his wife, Malinda.
John Bazemore
/
AP
This Aug. 8, 2019, photo shows a plaster cast of footprints believed to be made by a Bigfoot on display at Expedition: Bigfoot! The Sasquatch Museum in Cherry Log, Ga. The owner of this intriguing piece of Americana at the southern edge of the Appalachians is David Bakara, a longtime member of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization who served in the Navy, drove long-haul trucks and tended bar before opening the museum in early 2016 with his wife, Malinda.

We wanted to share a sad note: Idaho State University professor Dr. Jeff Meldrum has died, according to a message from his family on Facebook. He passed away after a brief battle with brain cancer.

Meldrum spent decades teaching and researching a variety of subjects but he was known worldwide as Idaho's preeminent researcher into the cryptoid known as Bigfoot.

We had a chance to talk to Meldrum on Idaho Matters back in September of 2018, and we wanted to bring just a little bit of that conversation to you now. You can find the full interview here. He will be greatly missed.

Idaho Matters BigfootIdaho State University
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
