Idaho program inspires the next generation of women in aviation

By Samantha Wright
Published September 15, 2025 at 1:49 PM MDT
Sarina Larson, a pilot and a first officer with Southwest Airlines an the founding president of the Gem State Chapter of Women in Aviation.
Have you ever had your flight canceled or delayed? This can happen because there simply aren't enough pilots in the U.S.

Some say the shortage is severe and only going to get worse as more pilots age out of the industry and it gets harder to replace them. That’s just one of the reasons the Gem State Chapter of Women in Aviation International is holding Girls in Aviation Day this Saturday, Sept. 20 in Boise.

The other big reason is to show girls there are all kinds of jobs in the aviation industry that might be the right fit for them.

Sarina Larson is a pilot and a first officer with Southwest Airlines and the founding president of the Gem State chapter of Women in Aviation and Caitlin Copple is a student pilot and a member of the chapter, and they joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
