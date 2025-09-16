© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Special education parents say kids are falling through the cracks of Idaho schools

By Samantha Wright
Published September 16, 2025 at 1:04 PM MDT
“We’re failing our kids.”

That’s a quote from a Fruitland mom who says her daughter and other kids who need special education are falling through the cracks in Idaho.

A new investigation has learned that more and more parents are filing lawsuits against Idaho, saying the state is failing to give their kids the special education they need, while officials say they don’t have the money or the personnel to meet the needs of these children.

Reporter Becca Savransky covers education and equity issues for the Idaho Statesman, and she dug into this story for her report in ProPublica titled “Idaho Schools Consistently Break Disability Laws.”

She joined Idaho Matters to break everything down.

