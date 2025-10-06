70 years of care: How nursing has evolved at Boise State University

How nurses are trained today looks very different from decades ago, from small hospital-based programs to cutting-edge simulation labs and advanced degrees. Nursing education has evolved dramatically to meet growing demand.

And Boise State University has been at the forefront of that transformation, expanding opportunities, embracing innovation and helping shape the next generation of nurses.

And this year Boise State’s School of Nursing is celebrating 70 years! Kelley Connor is the school’s interim divisional dean and she joined Idaho Matters to talk about the past, present and future of this nursing program.

