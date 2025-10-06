© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
70 years of care: How nursing has evolved at Boise State University

By Samantha Wright
Published October 6, 2025 at 1:55 PM MDT

Boise State University College of Health Sciences

/
Facebook

How nurses are trained today looks very different from decades ago, from small hospital-based programs to cutting-edge simulation labs and advanced degrees. Nursing education has evolved dramatically to meet growing demand.

And Boise State University has been at the forefront of that transformation, expanding opportunities, embracing innovation and helping shape the next generation of nurses.

And this year Boise State’s School of Nursing is celebrating 70 years! Kelley Connor is the school’s interim divisional dean and she joined Idaho Matters to talk about the past, present and future of this nursing program.

Idaho Matters NursingBoise State University
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
