Boise's 'Off Center Dance' awarded grant for bold, high-flying production

By Samantha Wright
Published October 22, 2025 at 1:56 PM MDT
Off Center Dance

Every year Boise’s Arts & History Grant Program awards grants to groups and people who are creating projects designed to help make Boise a better place to live.

Off Center Dance picked up one of those grants for a special dance performance in November that includes 22 artists, new and old choreography and even mirror balls and aerial acrobatics.

Lisa Whitwell is the managing director of Off Center Dance, and she joined Idaho Matters along with dancer Katie Ponozzo to talk more about their upcoming performance.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
