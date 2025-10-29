© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

From storytelling to symphony: Boise Philharmonic takes lead as city's Cultural Ambassador

By Samantha Wright
Published October 29, 2025 at 1:42 PM MDT
City of Boise

Boise Contemporary Theater, Treefort Music Fest and the Idaho Shakespeare Festival — these are just some of the past entities that have held the title of Boise Cultural Ambassador, a job the city describes as acting as the "honorary representative to the world."

Story Story Night was the ambassador until last month, when the baton was passed to the Boise Philharmonic.

The award comes from the city’s Department of Arts & History and the mayor’s office, and Mayor Lauren McLean and Boise Phil Music Director Eric Garcia joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Boise Philharmonic
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
Samantha Wright

