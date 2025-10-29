From storytelling to symphony: Boise Philharmonic takes lead as city's Cultural Ambassador

Boise Contemporary Theater, Treefort Music Fest and the Idaho Shakespeare Festival — these are just some of the past entities that have held the title of Boise Cultural Ambassador, a job the city describes as acting as the "honorary representative to the world."

Story Story Night was the ambassador until last month, when the baton was passed to the Boise Philharmonic.

The award comes from the city’s Department of Arts & History and the mayor’s office, and Mayor Lauren McLean and Boise Phil Music Director Eric Garcia joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

