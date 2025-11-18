© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Sagebrush to sea power: The untold origin of the nuclear Navy

By Samantha Wright
Published November 18, 2025 at 2:17 PM MST
The launch of the USS Nautilus
Courtesy Idaho Public Television
The launch of the USS Nautilus

Back in 1953, in the middle of Idaho’s sagebrush desert, a group of men, including Captain Hyman Rickover, began building what would become the nuclear navy.

They built a prototype nuclear reactor for use in a submarine, which would lead to the world’s first nuclear submarine and aircraft carrier.

That desert landscape gave birth to more than undersea nuclear power, it was the cradle for "America’s Sagebrush Navy," which is the title of a new documentary on Idaho Public Television.

Aaron Kunz, the production manager at Idaho Public Television, joined Idaho Matters to tell us the story.

Idaho Matters NavyIdaho Public Television
