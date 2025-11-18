Sagebrush to sea power: The untold origin of the nuclear Navy

Back in 1953, in the middle of Idaho’s sagebrush desert, a group of men, including Captain Hyman Rickover, began building what would become the nuclear navy.

They built a prototype nuclear reactor for use in a submarine, which would lead to the world’s first nuclear submarine and aircraft carrier.

That desert landscape gave birth to more than undersea nuclear power, it was the cradle for "America’s Sagebrush Navy," which is the title of a new documentary on Idaho Public Television.

Aaron Kunz, the production manager at Idaho Public Television, joined Idaho Matters to tell us the story.

