© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.
Idaho News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 21, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published November 21, 2025 at 1:29 PM MST
FILE - A makeshift memorial grows in size at the Turning Point USA headquarters after the shooting death at a Utah college of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder and CEO of the organization, Sept. 17, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Ross D. Franklin/AP
/
AP
FILE - A makeshift memorial grows in size at the Turning Point USA headquarters after the shooting death at a Utah college of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder and CEO of the organization, Sept. 17, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

The Boise School District says it will pay $7 million to settle seven tort claims connected to one former employee, Idaho’s projected state budget deficit has climbed, there’s a proposal to rename one Idaho road the Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway, there’s an update on a training agreement between Mountain Home Air Force base and Qatar and more Idahoans are buying gold and silver.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableBoise School DistrictIdaho LegislatureIdaho Economy
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate