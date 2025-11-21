Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 21, 2025

The Boise School District says it will pay $7 million to settle seven tort claims connected to one former employee, Idaho’s projected state budget deficit has climbed, there’s a proposal to rename one Idaho road the Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway , there’s an update on a training agreement between Mountain Home Air Force base and Qatar and more Idahoans are buying gold and silver .

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

