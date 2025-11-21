Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 21, 2025
The Boise School District says it will pay $7 million to settle seven tort claims connected to one former employee, Idaho’s projected state budget deficit has climbed, there’s a proposal to rename one Idaho road the Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway, there’s an update on a training agreement between Mountain Home Air Force base and Qatar and more Idahoans are buying gold and silver.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kevin Richert, Senior Reporter and Blogger with Idaho Education News
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Sarah Cutler, reporter for the Idaho Statesman