New Gem State Housing Alliance aims to tackle Idaho's growing affordability crisis

In November, BoiseDev.com reported that “Idaho remains one of the most unaffordable housing markets for middle-income buyers nationwide” and that only a little over five percent of homes on the market were affordable for families with an income of $75,000.

This month, BoiseDev also reported that rental costs have gone up almost two percent this year. It’s no secret that Idaho has a housing problem, and solutions are hard to find.

A new coalition, the Gem State Housing Alliance , wants to make it “easier to build more homes for Idahoans.” They’re gathering this week to look at how and where to focus their efforts in 2026.

Sen. Ali Rabe (D-Boise), Gem State Housing Alliance Executive Director, Shellan Rodriguez, owner and founder of SMR Development, Architect Byron Folwell, Rick Miller, Altura's director of community development and Bob Seale, the community development director for Post Falls joined Idaho Matters to talk more.