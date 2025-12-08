© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

New Gem State Housing Alliance aims to tackle Idaho's growing affordability crisis

By Samantha Wright
Published December 8, 2025 at 1:59 PM MST
Lumber is piled at a housing construction site.
Elise Amendola
/
AP
Lumber is piled at a housing construction site.

In November, BoiseDev.com reported that “Idaho remains one of the most unaffordable housing markets for middle-income buyers nationwide” and that only a little over five percent of homes on the market were affordable for families with an income of $75,000.

This month, BoiseDev also reported that rental costs have gone up almost two percent this year. It’s no secret that Idaho has a housing problem, and solutions are hard to find.

A new coalition, the Gem State Housing Alliance, wants to make it “easier to build more homes for Idahoans.” They’re gathering this week to look at how and where to focus their efforts in 2026.

Sen. Ali Rabe (D-Boise), Gem State Housing Alliance Executive Director, Shellan Rodriguez, owner and founder of SMR Development, Architect Byron Folwell, Rick Miller, Altura's director of community development and Bob Seale, the community development director for Post Falls joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Affordable Housing
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate