How one nonprofit is working to change Idaho's response to homelessness

For more than a decade, Catch, which is southwest Idaho’s leading nonprofit addressing homelessness, has been our region’s cornerstone organization in helping families and individuals exit homelessness for good.

Through housing-first strategies, partnerships with local agencies and a commitment to restoring dignity and stability, Catch continues to shape the path toward long-term solutions.

Ryan Van Den Heuvel, Director of Development, Betsy Bowling, Region Three Director of Housing Programs and Larita Shepherd, a mom who experienced homelessness after fleeing domestic violence, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

