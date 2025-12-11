© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
How one nonprofit is working to change Idaho's response to homelessness

By Gemma Gaudette
Published December 11, 2025 at 1:32 PM MST
homeless, sign
Emilie Ritter Saunders
/
Boise State Public Radio

For more than a decade, Catch, which is southwest Idaho’s leading nonprofit addressing homelessness, has been our region’s cornerstone organization in helping families and individuals exit homelessness for good.

Through housing-first strategies, partnerships with local agencies and a commitment to restoring dignity and stability, Catch continues to shape the path toward long-term solutions.

Ryan Van Den Heuvel, Director of Development, Betsy Bowling, Region Three Director of Housing Programs and Larita Shepherd, a mom who experienced homelessness after fleeing domestic violence, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

