NPR in Idaho
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: December 12, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published December 12, 2025 at 1:26 PM MST
With just one month before lawmakers return to Boise, we're taking a look at what could be ahead for the legislature. Also, changes are coming to the ACHD, Idaho Falls has a new mayor and Energy Secretary Chris Wright visited the Idaho National Laboratory earlier this week.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableIdaho LegislatureACHD
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
