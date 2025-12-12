Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: December 12, 2025
With just one month before lawmakers return to Boise, we're taking a look at what could be ahead for the legislature. Also, changes are coming to the ACHD, Idaho Falls has a new mayor and Energy Secretary Chris Wright visited the Idaho National Laboratory earlier this week.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Bryan Clark, opinion writer with the Idaho Statesman
- Kaitlyn Hart with EastIdahoNews.com
- Troy Oppie, All Things Considered host with Boise State Public Radio